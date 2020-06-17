John Wilbur Reever, age 97, of New Midway, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born Nov. 11, 1922, in Adams County, PA, he was the son of the late John William and Margaret Gordon Reever. He was the husband of Audrey Young Reever who died in 2008.
John moved on his own to New Midway in 1935 at the age of 13 to work at Renner Motor Co., a Ford dealership. He remained there until 1943 when he was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served with the 3rd Army during World War II under Gen. George Patton, seeing action in Europe with five major campaigns. After returning from the Army, he went back to work for Jesse I. Renner at the garage. After Mr. Renner’s death in 1948 he became the sole proprietor of the Ford dealership and operated the business until retiring in 1977. He started contract school bus driving in 1946 for Frederick County and retired in 1986. He was a member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren and attended Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church. John was a member of the New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., the V.F.W. Post #8806 of Union Bridge and enjoyed collecting coins and staying busy with his properties.
Surviving are sons, Dwight W. Reever and wife Diane and David M. Reever, all of New Midway; grandchildren, Kelly Ann Mink and husband Doug, Sarah Elizabeth Fritz and husband Trent, John William Reever and wife Danielle and Jacob Tyler Reever; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Owen and Isla; Naomi, Audrey and John; stepgreat-grandchildren, Coleton, Lorelei and Samantha. John was the last of his immediate family, being predeceased by sisters, Gladys Nusbaum, Beatrice Waybright, Alma Bair and Garnette Grimes and brothers, Glen O. and Cletus Reever.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Pastor Fred Horner, officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19 and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. Safe guidelines will be in effect.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 67, New Midway, MD 21775.
