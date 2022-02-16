John Rippeon, 72, of Point of Rocks, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Born on June 17, 1949, in Unionville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Earl Franklin and Jane Elizabeth (Snyder) Rippeon.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an assembly line technician for many years. John enjoyed hunting and fishing, woodworking and working in his yard and garden. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with those he loved, doing the things he enjoyed the most.
He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Thompson and husband William, of Point of Rocks, and Shelynn Russell and husband Dave, of Hagerstown; granddaughters, Kirsten Lamm and husband Trevor, Ashley Thompson, Dana Thompson, Myranda Randolph, Kailah Randolph, Brianna Russell and Ambria Russell.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of John’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. The Rev. Greg Quintrell will officiate.
Interment will be at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Mount Airy, Maryland.
Flowers are welcome.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.