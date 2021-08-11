John Wesley “Big John” Robinson III, age 64, of Tallmansville, West Virginia, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1956, in Brunswick, Maryland, a son of the late John Wesley Jr. and Dorothy Fairfax Robinson. He married Terry Himes, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Ricky Robinson, of Tennessee, and Michael Robinson, of Hagerstown, Maryland; one stepson, Eddy Brandenburg, of Williamsport, Maryland; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Craighead and husband David, of Brunswick, Maryland, and Amber Moore and partner Tommy, of Hedgesville, WV; four grandchildren, Gary Jr., Ricky Jr., Madalynn and Cameron; eight stepgrandchildren, Madysen, Mason, Morgan, Makaya, Landon, Tessa, Isaiah and Zoe; two brothers, Patrick Keith Robinson and wife Sue, of Tennessee, and Richard Robinson and wife Rose, of Florida; one sister, Kathy Robinson, of Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Donna Kay Himes, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; one brother-in-law, Lawrence (Skip) Himes and wife Dani, of Hagerstown; nine nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and great-nephews; special cousin, Lin Speaks, of Lovettsville, Virginia; special friends and parents-in-law, Arlene and Hilton Himes, of Willamsport, Maryland; special friends, Tom and Betty Davis, of Buckhannon, West Virginia; beloved dog, Radar; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Robinson. Mr. Robinson served in the U.S. Marines and was an offshore well driller. He was a Baptist by faith. Big John was an amateur ham radio operator who had many friends all around the world. He also enjoyed talking to people locally on his CB radio. He was an avid outdoors man who loved spending time and relaxing in his holler. Friends will be received Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home.
Family and friends will be received at the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland, Monday Aug. 16, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the John T. Williams Funeral Home on Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., and burial will follow in the Mount Olivet United Methodist Cemetery in Lovettsville, Virginia.
