It is with great sadness that the family of John Peter Ross announces his sudden passing on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at the age of 67. John will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Vicki, his sons Justin (Jackie) and Bryan, and his siblings Peter, Craig, Carin, and Cassy. John will also be fondly remembered by his cherished grandchildren, Capri, Owen, and sweet baby Dashiell, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. John was born in Chicago, IL and settled in the Hagerstown, MD area where he worked at Fitzgerald Home Furnishings for many years. John was the ultimate people person, with a great sense of humor and a smile that would light up the room. He could socialize and entertain anyone, anywhere. John loved the outdoors and hiked whenever the opportunity presented itself. When John wasn’t enjoying the outdoors, he loved to cook and was an avid reader. John was especially excited to vote against Trump again, in the 2020 election, but he unfortunately didn’t get his chance. In honor of John’s memory, VOTE AGAINST TRUMP and fulfill John’s wish to send Trump packing. An online memorial has been established at the J.L. Davis Funeral Home (jldavisfh.com/obituary/john-ross). We invite anyone who knew and loved John to share a memory and join us in celebrating his life. John will be deeply missed, but we will pay his love and kindness forward, ensuring his legacy lives on.
