John Sell passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
John Sell was born on March 3, 1929, in Guilford Ohio, a son of John G. and Elsie J. (Schwechlik) Sell. John was the eldest of eight children.
John is survived by his daughter, Heide Cutler, of Fayetteville Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Kimberly (David) Gyorgy, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; and great-granddaughter, Kaila Gyorgy, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by sisters, Norma (Richard) Firth, Patricia Hoffmaster and Susan (Don) Gudat; and many nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his wife, Erika, whom he married on July 19, 1952, in Erlangen, Germany; his parents, Sister Edith Huffman; and brothers, Donald R. Sell, Glenn F. Sell and Clyde L. Sell.
John graduated from Augusta High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years, retiring in 1975. He served in Asmara, Eritrea; Tehran, Iran; Mannheim, Germany; Vietnam; and several post locations in the United States. Following his military retirement, he worked 20 years with various computer-oriented facilities.
John enjoyed traveling, visiting five continents and more than 40 countries, choosing the Middletown Valley as home. John was an avid golfer. He enjoyed golfing at the VFW course with the MISGA group, bowling with the golden oldies at Terrace Lanes, playing pinochle and spending time with family and friends.
John was a member of AARP Local Chapter 636, Middletown United Methodist Church, and a life member of VFW 3285.
There will be a memorial service at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, Maryland, on Monday March 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation made in his honor to MUMC 7108 Fern Court, Middletown, MD 21769.