John Shafer

John S. Shafer, 82, of Frederick, MD, and Marco Island, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his home in Frederick. Born at Frederick Memorial Hospital on April 12, 1939, he grew up in Middletown Valley, one of six children born to the late F. Davis and Helen Wachtel Shafer. John graduated from Middletown High School in 1957, and attended the University of Maryland. He proudly served in the military, enlisting in the Army after high school and serving several years in the Reserves.
After working in the HVAC Building trades industry for 12 years, John started his own business, Shafer Associates, in 1972 (at which point his kitchen table became his home office). A genuine people person and born salesman, John’s ambition and skills ultimately led him to be a co-founder and President of Shafer, Troxell and Howe, Inc. Under his leadership STH received numerous awards and recognitions from the companies represented by STH, including being a 20-time Syncroflo Top 10 Award Winner, Multi-year Platinum Sponsor Heroes First Foundation, 6-time Peerless Pump Company Outstanding Sales Award Winner, 5 time Peerless Pump Top Ten Award, Therma-Fuser Acutherm National Runner Up, and the FE Meyers top 10 Sales Award. John was a recipient of a Frederick County Office of Economic Development Business Appreciation Award. STH established the John & Bette Shafer Scholarship in 2006, which is awarded annually.
John was active in several civic and charitable organizations in Frederick throughout his life. He was a Gold Coat President and Life Member of the Frederick Evening Sertoma Club. He organized the Sertoma Off Street Basketball League, and served as chairman for many years. He also worked extensively with the Miss Frederick Scholarship Pageant. John was president of the Frederick Chapter of American Field Service (AFS), and was also a host father for two exchange students, Gloria Jacome-Sepulveda from Chile (1973-74) and Adriana Reinoso from Ecuador (1975-76). He later served with his wife Bette as AFS Area Representative for 20 years, where he developed lifelong bonds with several AFS students and their host families. John was King Comus at the 1984 Mardi Gras. He served on the Middletown Board of Appeals, as well as the Zoning Board of Appeals for the City of Frederick, from 1998-2006. John was active in the Frederick Church of the Brethren. John also enjoyed memberships at the Tuscarora Racquet Club, Holly Hills Country Club, Frederick Cotillion Club, and the Red Rooster Breakfast Club.
Lovingly known as Uncle John and Poppop to his extended family, John’s friendships were many and deep. John was an enthusiastic golfer, playing several times a week when he could. He enjoyed the game, not just for the challenges it presented, but because it gave him the chance to meet new people and make new friendships. When he wasn’t playing, he seldom passed up the opportunity to watch tournaments on whatever screen was available. John always carried around his trusty pocketknife, which was his go-to tool, and which made him the go-to family member when tightly wrapped presents appeared during Christmases and birthdays. John organized a weekly family game night, proving himself to be a shrewd Sequence player. ‘Happy Birthday Poppop!’ became the victory cheer for his winning team, and it was heard often. He had a unique gift for connecting with people, and he was fortunate to make numerous, lasting friendships that were never dulled by distance. John was fiercely loyal to his family and community, and generous with his laughter and time.
John is survived by his wife of 53 years Bette Ann Powers Shafer; daughter Kimberly Madden and husband James of Frederick; grandson Grant Madden and partner Karen Anselmo; granddaughter Ashley Szatmary and husband Kevin; sisters Su Sine of Walkersville and Karen Koogle of Middletown, brother-in-law Robert Powers; and sister-in-law Jean Procino and husband Ron. He will be remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by three brothers: F. Davis (Dave) Shafer II, Clyde (Skip) Shafer, and Richard (Rick) Shafer.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services. Masks are required inside the church. Interment will be private at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in John’s memory to Frederick Health Hospital, in support of the Cardiac Services.