John Shorb, Jr.

John Joseph Shorb Jr., 69, of Cascade, MD, passed away Nov. 6, 2020. He was born Aug. 18, 1951 in Thurmont, MD to the late John Sr. and Helen (Grable) Shorb.
John had a love for motorcycles. He was a lifelong truck driver, having visited 48 of 50 states in his years. John had a laugh you could hear for miles. He loved to joke and make people smile. John loved cookouts with his friends and family. He loved spending time with his boys and grandchildren.
He is survived by sons, Ian and Aaron Shorb; granddaughters, Faith, Kaylee, and Lorelai Shorb; grandson, Chandler Shorb; sisters, Pat Hausler (Dickie), and Barb Shilling; brothers, Larry, Thomas (Ann), and Brian Shorb; special nephews and great-niece Brandon Shorb (Megan), Lillian Shorb, and Jason Seville (Jami); significant other, Donna Spampinato; brother-in-law, Ray Prizzi; special friends, Charles (Chip) Shaffer, and Jeff and Cami Bittner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his parents; sister, Rose Cauthen; loving partner, Julie Chiappetta; and special friends, Bryan Bittner, and Jeff Black.
Special thanks to neighbors Tony Fogle, Brian and Brittany Faulkner, and the Bitner family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy (US 15 North) Frederick MD 21701.