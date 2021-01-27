John Snyder Osmann passed away in Lafayette, Colorado. John was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, on June 4, 1976, to Janice and Joseph Osmann of Myersville. John attended Middletown High School and was an all-state football player. After attending WVU, John moved to Colorado, where he raised two daughters and worked in sales. In 2010, his parents and sister Erika moved west and have enjoyed much family time, skiing and hiking in the mountains.
In the summer of 2020, John married Marie S. Osmann of New York City.
Since the COVID pandemic, John had started a successful building business with his father. He was enthusiastic about many aspects of his life, and his gentle spirit and engaging smile will be missed by all who knew him.”