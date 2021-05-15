John Stockton Holmes, age 97, after residing most of his life in Middletown Maryland, returned to his heavenly Father May 8, 2021. Born Feb. 5, 1924, in York Pennsylvania, he graduated from high school in 1943, was married to Evelyn Ernestine (Tina) Reed (1944) for 71 years. She preceded him in death along with his brother, Robert; sister, Alice; and grandson, Eric Rudy.
He is survived by daughters, Sherrie (and Robert) Rudy, Lynn (and Keith) Smith; and son, John (and Evelyn); nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
After serving in the Army three years during World War II, he moved to Middletown with Tina and joined the Reed family business, delivering gas throughout Middletown Valley and selling/maintaining cars. He also bought a school bus servicing Middletown schools, driving for 40 years. In 1960, he bought his own business, Ye Old Spirits Shop, Frederick, Maryland, retiring in 1986, when he sold the store to his son John and moved to his beach house on the Chesapeake Bay. There, he enjoyed woodworking, sailing with the love of his life, Tina, and serving in Lions Club.
A celebration of his life will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769. It will be livestreamed on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page or at https://vimeo.com/event/548375
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Washington County’s Doey’s House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742, Zion’s Daughters and Zion Quilters, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main Street, Middletown, MD 21769, or Wounded Warriors Family Support, 11218 John Galt Blvd., Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137. (John was a wounded warrior himself.)