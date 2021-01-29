Mr. John Bradley Strouth, 72, of Union Bridge, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at Shady Grove Nursing Home in Rockville. Born in Virginia on Feb. 14, 1948, he was the son of the late James B. and Katherine Strouth. John is survived by several family members and close friends, including special siblings, Robert Strouth, David Strouth, James C. Strouth, Jean Huber and Peggy Scott. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sherman and James E. Strouth; and his sister, Kathy.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven. COVID-19 precautions must be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Living, Inc., 620 Research Court, Frederick, MD 21703.