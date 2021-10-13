John Stuart Wade Jr. passed away on Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 40. He died suddenly and peacefully in his sleep.
Johnnie is survived by his loving father, John S. Wade Sr., and mother, Deborah Jackson with her husband George Weeden; and his five children, Allison Wade, Madison Wade, Quinton Wade, Bella Wade and Jamie Wade. He is also survived by his siblings, Derek Hensley, Christopher Wade, Brandon Jackson, Tony Pruitt, Daniel Pruitt, Stephanie Lena Marie and Trisha Nicholson; along with loved ones Valerie and Zianne Mills, and Anna Grossnickle.
Johnnie will be honored with a celebration of life on Oct. 23, 2021. Visiting hours are from 12-3 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 525 George St., Hagerstown, Maryland.