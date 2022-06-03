John S. Stubbs Jr. (Jack) passed away peacefully at Casey House on May 22, 2022, at the age of 90. Jack was the son of John S. Stubbs Sr. and Thelma B. Stubbs, of Kensington, Maryland. Jack has one brother, Lawrence E. Stubbs and wife Mary Stubbs, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Amelia D. Stubbs (Mimi); three children, Ellen M. Brown (Barry), of Brookeville, Maryland, John S. Stubbs III (Angela), of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Barbara L. Fones (Gil), of Laytonsville, Maryland. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; three great-grandsons; and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Carol A. Loveless; and a grandson, John S. Stubbs IV. Jack served his country for two years in the U.S. Army in Korea. He worked construction with his father, and then with his son, they started their own business as general contractors. He was a member of the Mid-Atlantic Carpenters Union for 40 years, and a member of Saint Peter’s Parish in Olney, Maryland. Jack was a charter member of the Friends of the Agricultural History Farm Park. He enjoyed many events there, especially running his collection of antique John Deere tractors. Jack owned and operated two steam tractor engines: a 1915 Peerless and a 1909 Stevens. He took great joy running the sawmill with his steam engines at the Farm Park. Jack had a love for all animals. He took great pleasure taking care of horses and two donkeys. Jack was a fun-loving husband, father and good friend to many. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. The family requests memorial donations to be made to Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855, or to Friends of the Agricultural Farm Park, Box 5810, Derwood, MD 20855. Relatives and friends may visit Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Saint Peter’s Parish, 2900 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD 20832, where a memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at barberfhlaytonsville.com.
