John Sullivan

John David Sullivan, of Frederick and formerly of Baltimore, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at his home.
Born September 16, 1941 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Eugene J. Sullivan Sr. and Rosalia Schoenwalder Sullivan.
Mr. Sullivan served in the Air Force, working on airplane propellers. Following his time in the service he flew airplanes for pleasure. He worked as a computer programmer until his retirement.
Enjoying football, he was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan.
He was the husband of 43 years to Catherine A. Sullivan; father of Erin C. Sullivan; brother of the late Joe Sullivan and the late Margaret Buchwald; and the uncle of Marilyn, Darleen, Mark, Bryan and Eric.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Thursday, November 11 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be no services. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
