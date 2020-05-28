John (“Ted”) Poole, 81, died May 26, 2020 at Heartfields Assisted Living in Frederick, after a long illness. Born on Sept. 13, 1938 to Charles W. and Naomi Wachter Poole.
He graduated from Frederick High School.
Ted founded his own business, Signs by Ted Poole, in 1969; that name later was changed to Frederick Sign & Banner, which continues to be operated today. Ted was a past president of the Maryland Sign Association; a life member of the Junior Fire Company in Frederick, active with that organization as a firefighter in the 1960s and 1970s; and a longtime member of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick. In past years, Ted enjoyed local politics and served as an election judge and precinct chairman.
A six-days-a-week commitment to his business didn’t leave much free time for Ted in his younger years, but he did enjoy sitting on his front porch and socializing with the neighbors when he had a chance.
Ted was the widower of Patricia Ann Poole, who predeceased him in 2016. He is survived by sisters, Janet Houck (husband, David) of Frederick and Mary Alice Pruitt (husband, Robert) of Baltimore. He also leaves daughters, Joanne Baum (husband, Richard) of Walkersville and Sharon Hannaby (husband, Philip) of Frederick. Grandchildren include Kathryn Hanna (husband, Robert), John Amori and Charles “Chad” Hannaby along with one great-grandchild, Alice Hanna.
The family wants to thank the staff at Heartfields and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Ted.
A private graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery is planned. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 or to the Junior Fire Company, 535 North Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.