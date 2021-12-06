John Thomas Routzahn Jr., 82, Middletown passed away peacefully on Thursday December 2, 2021 after a short illness.
He was the husband for fifty-nine years of Sara Ann Routzahn.
He was born in Frederick on July 1, 1939 the son of the late John Thomas Sr. and Virginia Groff Routzahn.
He is survived by his three children and seven grandchildren John Thomas Routzahn III and his son John Thomas Routzahn IV of Middletown, Gretchen Ann Steele and husband Randy Steele and their three sons, Clayton Kehne Steele, Andrew Charles Steele and Mitchell Thomas Steele from Ohio, and Amy Louise Lowery and husband Carl Lowery and their three daughters, Adrienne Louise Lowery, Payton Lane Lowery and Brooke Aimee Lowery from Tennessee ,one sister Caroline Routzahn Wright and her husband Frederick Christian Wright III of Hagerstown and one niece and one nephew. He was the happiest when he could be with his family and he was so proud of each of them.
He was active member of the Middletown Community and was always eager to help. During his lifetime, he served as Middletown Commissioner for many years and then served on the Board of Local Government Insurance Trust. He was active and life member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, having served as the President of the Church Council.
For most of his working career, he was Secretary of the Grangers Mutual Insurance Company, founded by his great-grandfather. Most recently and for a number of years, he was a member of the Board of Directors of the Middletown Valley Bank and Community Heritage Financial Inc. the Middletown Valley Bank had its origins with the Routzahn family.
He was very instrumental in bringing three doctors to Middletown many years ago and helped establish the Dr. J. Elmer Harp Medical Center. He served as President of the Dr. J. Elmer Harp Medical Center organization until his recent retirement. While on that Board, he helped create the Dr. J. Elmer Harp Scholarship Fund and served on that committee. Middletown’s Heritage Days was established through his initial interest and work.
He was an avid gardener and enjoyed being outside working in his yard and gardens and was a charter member of the Frederick Men’s Garden Club. He was also a member of the SAR, the Sergeant Lawrence Everhart Chapter of the Son’s of the American Revolution. He was a lifelong member of the Elks Club , was a 1957 graduate of Middletown High School, a 1961 graduate Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio and served in the Air National Guard in Martinsburg for two years.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday December 11 from Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St. Middletown. A eulogy will be given by Tom’s lifelong friend Terry Furin. Interment will be made in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. A reception will follow the interment at Maryland National Golf Course, 8836 Hollow Rd., Middletown, MD 21769
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.