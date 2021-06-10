John Thompson

John Leonard Thompson Sr., 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty Ann Lease Thompson, and his family on June 8, 2021, at the home of his daughter, Jennifer, which was also their home.
John was born at home on Oct. 27, 1929, in New Market, Maryland, to the late Roy James and Mildred Florence Miller Thompson. Along with his wife, he is survived by his four children, John Leonard Thompson Jr. (and wife, Suzan), Joel Lease Thompson (and wife, Catherine), Jennifer Lou Cliber Smith, and Jan Devin Stitley (and husband, Chip). He will also be fondly remembered for his humor, guiding moral compass and steadfast faith by his 11 grandchildren, Jill Marie Harris Arnold (and husband, Daryl), Jacob Walter Thompson, Hannah Maria Weeman-Thompson (and husband Matt), Jeb Austin Cliber (and wife, Hallie), Abbie Grace Stitley, Devin Jeffrey Clark, Kyla Marie Thompson, Kirsty Sarah Thompson, Gabe Winfield Stitley, Benjamin Clay Smith and Amelia Claire Smith. His memory will be kept alive by five great-grandchildren, as well: Ethan Kozon Arnold, Braelyn Marie Arnold, Braxton Blake Gonzales, Rowan James Cliber and Kayden Gray Cliber. Siblings, James Roy Thompson II (Bill), Mildred Virginia Brashears, Nancy Irene Wicks (and husband Roger), and Ronald Wade Thompson (and wife Julia), also survive him. He was predeceased by a brother, Roy James Thompson Jr.; sister-in-law, Elsie Elizabeth Lawson Thompson; brother-in-law, Gene Maynard Brashears; brother, Lewis Ferdinand Thompson (Buzz); and sister-in-law, Doris Lorraine Haller Thompson. John is also survived by his loving wife’s family members, who were truly his family: sisters-in-law, Anna Mary Leiter Lease and Mary Edith Lease Hallock. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law, Gareth Burall Lease and Edward Norton Hallock; father-in-law, Norman Stone Lease; and mother-in-law, Cora Edith Burall Lease. Many nieces and nephews also have countless fond memories of John.
He was a graduate of Frederick High School in 1947 and a graduate of the University of Maryland in 1951, later obtaining his master’s degree. John served in the medic unit of the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He then began a long career with the Frederick County Board of Education as an agriculture teacher, drivers education supervisor, principal, area director and assistant superintendent, retiring in 1991. He served as the president of the Frederick County Teachers Association.
John was a lifelong active member of the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, living his faith through serving in many capacities. He was an active member and officer of the Libertytown-New Market Lions Club. He was also an active member and officer of the New Market Grange and the Frederick County Pamona Grange. He served as master of the Maryland State Grange.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of John’s life journey will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821-A Green Valley Road in Monrovia, Maryland. The Rev. Bill Caputo will officiate. Burial will be at the adjoining church Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.