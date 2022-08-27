John Tomasini Jr.

We are devastated to announce the passing of our amazing husband and father, John David Tomasini Jr., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The legacy of John’s amazing leadership and strength will inspire us to persevere in his absence.

John was born in Passaic, New Jersey, on Jan. 27, 1965, and lived in Clifton, New Jersey, for the first eight years of his life. John was raised by his mother and father, Linda Mae Tomasini and John David Tomasini Sr. While in New Jersey, John spent a large quantity of his time with his grandfather, John A. Tomasini, learning billiards, competing with homing pigeons, and developing a lifelong love of fishing. In the second grade, the family relocated to Maryland, where John graduated in the Class of 1983 from Damascus High School, maintaining lifelong friendships with classmates.