John Tomasini Sr.

John David Tomasini Sr., 80, of Frederick, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. He was the husband of Linda M. Tomasini. Born on June 5, 1942, in Paterson, New Jersey, he was the son of the late John A. Tomasini and Lillian (Siljee) Tomasini.
Mr. Tomasini was the former president and founder of Construction Trades Services Inc. in Frederick. He proudly worked alongside his wife and son, John. John Sr. was very proud to see the legacy of his company continue under the leadership of his son.
Mr. Tomasini was an avid fisherman, especially with his son and grandsons. He immensely enjoyed the tuna tournaments and the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland. John loved being on the open water. In addition, his favorite pastimes were reading, baseball, cycling and enjoying time with his family. John loved sitting on his deck, telling stories and conversing with his neighbors in Ocean City, Maryland.
In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his children, John Tomasini Jr. and wife Theresa, Amy Tucker and husband Keith, Wendy Bailey and husband Scott; grandchildren, Taylor Tomasini and wife Stefania, Justin Tomasini and wife Alexandria, Noah Tucker (Salley), Nicholas Tucker, Alex Bailey and Morgan Bailey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian Konzelman and Susan Gallagher.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 27 in the chapel of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org, or to Mantle Cell Lymphoma, c/o Lymphoma Research Foundation at lymphoma.org.