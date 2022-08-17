John Tomasini Sr.

John David Tomasini Sr., 80, of Frederick, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. He was the husband of Linda M. Tomasini. Born on June 5, 1942, in Paterson, New Jersey, he was the son of the late John A. Tomasini and Lillian (Siljee) Tomasini.

Mr. Tomasini was the former president and founder of Construction Trades Services Inc. in Frederick. He proudly worked alongside his wife and son, John. John Sr. was very proud to see the legacy of his company continue under the leadership of his son.