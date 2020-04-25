John David Valentino, 32, of Hancock, Maryland passed away on April 5, 2020 at home. Born on October 27, 1987 in Frederick, Maryland, John was the son of Norma Emery and Kenneth Valentino.
John graduated from Linganore High School in 2005. He recently resumed his education to pursue a career in computer engineering. He is remembered by a close-knit community of online friends who shared his appreciation for video games as both entertainment and art; and remembered by all for devotion to family and friends, his outsize influence, curiosity and love of learning, his passionate support of the Second Amendment and country, his love for animals, and his furtive glances. John was also a self-educated aficionado in the history and operation of firearms, modern military history, and PC gaming builds. He was a wonderful brother, son, and friend who will be missed deeply for his perseverance, love, support, and devotion.
In addition to his parents, John is survived by two brothers, Aaron, his wife, Emilee, and their daughter, Cressida, of Frederick, and Joseph, of Baltimore.
Due to the pandemic, a small private graveside service and burial was held at Union Cemetery, in Burtonsville, Maryland. The family will hold a celebration of life memorial service at a later date. The family asks that anyone who wishes to remember John do so by donating to the Washington County Humane Society at https://hswcmd.networkforgood.com, designating their gift in memory of John Valentino, and leaving their name along with their donation. Arrangements were provided by Keeney and Basford P.A. Funeral Home.