John (Jack) Wilford Binnix, of Frederick, Maryland, 92, passed away at his home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Born April 7, 1929, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Binnix; and a son, Ronald Binnix.
He is survived by two sons, John and Walter Binnix; a grandson, Michael Binnix; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is the son of the late Irving and Margaret Binnix and the brother of the late Irving, Stanley and Robert Binnix.
Jack will be laid to rest with his wife, Edna, at Parklawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Homewood Foundation, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20873. A short funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville. For those attending the visitation and funeral service, an adequate mask or face covering is required.
