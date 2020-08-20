John W. Griffith Jr., a resident of Gainesville, VA, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. He was 77 years old. John was born and raised in Gaithersburg, MD, son of former Gaithersburg Mayor, John W. Griffith and Jane C. Griffith. He was a graduate of Gaithersburg High School, Class of 1961. After high school, he was a member of the Gaithersburg/Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department for many years before starting his career at the Department of Veterans Affairs, retiring with over 30 years of service. He was also a lifetime member of Elks Lodge #684 in Frederick, Md. for over 40 years.
Throughout his life, John enjoyed dancing and he could be the life of the party. He was quite the handyman, and there wasn’t much he couldn’t fix tinkering around the house. John loved camping with his wife Edie and relaxing at the campground on weekends. But above all else, he loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren, who kept his spirit young at heart.
John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Edith C. Griffith of Gainesville, VA, sons John W. Griffith III (Marianne) of Gainesville, VA, and Blair E. White (Caitlin) of Arlington, VA, grandchildren Jackson Griffith, Piper White, and Dylan White, and sister Suzanne F. Offutt (Ralph W, Jr) of Derwood, MD. He is also survived by his loving sisters-in-law Bonnie Scott, Sharon Coulter (Lynn Langley) and Lynette Plude (Phil), along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was blessed to have many friends in his life, including lifelong friend Robert Gartner of Gaithersburg, MD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Jane C. Griffith and by beloved grandson Jakob Griffith. A graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA. Officiating will be his cousin, Fr. Sydney H. Griffith of Washington, D.C. Due to current health restrictions, the family must keep service attendance small and hopes to have a celebration of John’s life next year. We ask instead that you remember John fondly with condolences at www.bakerpostfh.com and Legacy.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.