John Wages

Mr. John Lee Wages, 70, died January 27, 2022 at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV. He was the loving husband of the late Sherry Ann Wages, who passed in December, 2008.
Born Aug. 7, 1951 in Keyser, WV, John was the son of the late Clarence C. and Kathryn R. Wages. He was a skilled handyman and project manager, and worked on many private and government construction contracts. John also enjoyed hunting deer, squirrels and turkey, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Wages is survived by his sons, Ronnie Wages (Lauren), Jeff Wages and Ritchie Kline; siblings, Audrey Wages Hershey, Rebecca Wages Burns (Gene), George Wages (Deborah) and Kathy Wages Shifflet (Earl); grandchildren, Christian Klipp, Kirsten Klipp, Kyla Klipp, Justin Wages, Ryan Wages, Mason Wages, Elijah Crider, Brittany Meek, Brian Cannon and Johnny Wages; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He will also be remembered by a special niece, Dawn Shugars, special daughters-in-law Connie Klipp and Rebecca Cannon, and one of his special caretakers Haily Ennis. In addition to his loving wife Sherry Ann, Mr. Wages was preceded in death by his sons Brian Wages and Robert Klipp, and his siblings Barbara Wages Rawlings, Richard Wages and Bob Wages.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2nd at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 3. Entombment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.