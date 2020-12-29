John Webster

John Philip Webster, age 73, of Frederick, Maryland, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. Born June 7, 1942, in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Charles and Wilma Pyles Webster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Charles David Webster.
John retired from the United States Army as a sergeant first class after more than 20 years of service to his country, including several tours in Vietnam, for which he received many awards, commendations and medals. After leaving the military, John worked as a heavy equipment operator for the CW Wright Electrical Contracting Company until he retired. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.
He is survived by on son, Joshua Webster; two daughters, Barbara (Richard) Hooper and Kimberly Metzer; and two grandchildren he greatly adored, Emily Grace Metzer and David Metzer.
John Will be laid to rest in the family lot in Mound Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army and the VFW 4464 Honor Guard in a private service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick MD 21701.
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home 810 2nd. Ave. Gallipolis, OH 45631 is assisting the family.
An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com