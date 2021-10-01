John Wesley Haupt, 59, of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Sept. 8, 2021. He fought a courageous battle after contracting COVID-19.
Wes will be dearly missed by his high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years, Donna Lynn Haupt; and son, Cory Jerred Haupt. Born Oct. 4, 1961, in Frederick Maryland, Wes was the beloved son of John Franklin Haupt Jr. and Patricia Ann Haupt, both of whom preceded him in death.
Wes was part of Frederick High School’s class of 1979. He had a fulfilling career as a correctional officer with Maryland Division of Corrections in Hagerstown, Maryland. After retirement, he worked armed access security at Fort Detrick, Maryland, drove a school bus for Frederick County Public Schools and most recently was employed by Burkhart Enterprise, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Wes was always full of life, energy and laughter. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and riding his Harley Davidson with wife and son. He was also a member of Frederick Christian Fellowship, PRIDE Motorcycle Club, Hagerstown, Maryland, Fraternal Order of Eagles/Eagle Riders, Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and Red Men Club, Williamsport, Maryland. He found joy in every part of his life and could make conversation with anyone.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ray and Shirley Jones; sister-in-law, Debbie Ebersole (Matthew); sister-in-law, Tammy Brown (Mark); cousin, Robin McNeil (Marc); three nieces, Christie, Ashley and Danielle; and four great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of Wes’ life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland.
Retired correctional officer and longtime friend Bill Albright of Hagerstown, Maryland, will be officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com