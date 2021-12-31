John Clifton Wightman, 52, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at home with family by his side.
John was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 15, 1969. He has lived on Trout Lane in Frederick, Maryland, since the age of 7.
John worked at the Whittier Elementary School for many ears and loved his job and the community of Whittier.
At the age of 8, John bought a Himalayan rabbit and then joined 4-H. He showed his rabbits at many shows and conventions, winning many trophies. He then later became the leader of the 4-H rabbit club with the Frederick County 4-H. He was a leader for many years in the rabbit barn at the Great Frederick Fair. He enjoyed working with and helping young people with their projects. Because of his rabbits, John traveled to many states and met many people. In 4-H, he won his trip to Chicago in 1988.
John attended Yellow Springs Elementary School and Monocacy Middle School, and he graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High in 1988. John was a member of the First Baptist Church of Frederick for many years.
Survivors include his parents, James and Margaret Wightman; a sister, Rebecca Wightman; nieces, Kelsey Wightman and Kaylee Durant; and nephews, Keith Wightman and Kyle Wightman. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Jane Campbell, and Paul and Sandi Walker; and cousins, Ellen Potter, Elizabeth Fisher, Jeffrey Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, James Baldwin, Brenda Carew and Gary Baldwin. John leaves behind many friends and other relatives.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family wishes to thank Frederick Health Hospice for the loving care given to John during his illness.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Duane Musgrove officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.