John William "Bill" Drenning

John William (Bill) Drenning, 93, of Frederick, Maryland, died Aug. 26, 2022, at Homewood at Frederick. He was predeceased only 18 days earlier by his wife of 72 years, Sarah Catharine (Sari) Thomas Drenning, and previously by his sisters, Patricia Dudrow, of Woodsboro, Maryland, and Ellen Hersch, of Dover, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his son, James Craig (Jim) Drenning and wife Gale, of Chestertown, Maryland; his daughter, Jenifer (Jeni) Drenning Dean and husband Donald (Don), of Frederick, Maryland; his brother, C. Dahl Drenning and wife Peggy, of Woodsboro, Maryland; five grandchildren, Bryan Drenning and wife Denise, Craig Drenning and wife Jaime, Rebecca Dean Smith and husband Walter, Erin Drenning Johnson and husband Chris, and Emily Dean and partner Nate Clendenen; and eight great-grandchildren, Jackson Drenning, Nolan Drenning, Harper Drenning, Ruby Smith, Wesley Drenning, Zoey Johnson, Declan Smith and Theodore Johnson.

Born Sept. 16, 1928, in Bruceville, Maryland, he was a son of John Wesley (Cap) Drenning and Mary Kathryn (Kitty) Eyler Drenning. Bill attended Woodsboro Elementary School; Walkersville High School, where he was president of the senior Class of 1945; and Johns Hopkins University (JHU), graduating in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. While attending JHU, he was house manager for the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, and a member of the Johns Hopkins Glee Club.