John William David Riggs, 85, of Keymar, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022, at the Kline Hospice House, surrounded by his daughters. He was the beloved husband of the late Carolyn D. Wolfe for 56 years.
Born Nov. 29, 1936, in McKaig, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lillian (Barrick) Riggs. In addition to being a farmer, he worked at Moore Business Forms in Thurmont, and he was a truck driver for D.M. Bowman and Hahn Transportation.
He is survived by daughters, Patti Riggs, and Wendy Ritchie and husband Darrell Ritchie; granddaughter, Ashely Ritchie; a sister, Mamie Butts; and brothers, Richard Riggs and wife Betty Riggs, and Charles Riggs and wife Pat Riggs; and many other nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in death by his wife; parents; son, John William Riggs; brothers, Ralph Riggs Jr. and wife Betty Riggs, and Glenn Paul Riggs; and sisters, Clara Flook and husband Merhle Flook, and Mary Mason and husband Willard Mason; and a grandniece, Brooke Riggs.
He loved his family, and he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter Ashely and watching the Orioles.
Special thanks go to Kline House of Frederick County, Rich and Betty Riggs, and Donna and Scott Ritchie, who helped care for John.
A Celebration of John’s life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 at Mount Zion (Haugh’s) Lutheran Church in Keymar. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Kline Hospice House, Mount Zion (Haugh’s) Lutheran Church or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.