John William Grastorf

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, John Grastorf, much-loved father of Irene Glasse and Gwendolyn Grastorf, passed away peacefully at Diakon Senior Living Ravenwood Campus, Hagerstown, Maryland.
Born May 30, 1940, in Rochester, New York, to the late Frederick Leonard Grastorf and Mildred Agnes Martin Grastorf, he attended Aquinas Institute, then St. John Fisher College but left before graduating to enlist in the Army. John learned German and Russian in Monterey, California, and went overseas to work along the Berlin Wall as a translator for several years. After his Army service, he relocated to the Washington, D.C., area, where he worked for an intelligence agency before returning to Rochester. John became a construction superintendent and estimator, and worked in Rochester; Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Valdez, Alaska; Seattle, Washington; and most recently in the Greater Washington area.
As a father, John was very active in the creative lives of his family and often could be found working backstage at ballet performances or helping at chorus concerts. He often built playsets and toys by hand and was known to many neighborhood families as a gregarious and playful individual.
Throughout his adulthood, John played guitar and sang in many small bands, and he had a fondness for both folk songs and 12-bar blues. He released one studio album, “Revel Moon,” as part of a folk band of the same name. A studio album of material recorded shortly before the onset of the pandemic will be released posthumously.
John was active as a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, offering regular musical and spoken contributions to services, assisting with the Religious Education program and participating in smaller gatherings for focus groups including political and environmental action efforts and Earth Centered Spirituality ceremonies. He was widely regarded as an optimistic, friendly presence and a beloved member of the community.
John successfully battled cancer in 2016. However, his cancer experience left him with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: a progressive condition that causes the lungs to slowly fill with fibrous tissue. His underlying health issues contributed to his death from the new Coronavirus, or COVID-19.
John is survived by his daughters and his ex-wife, April Blum; his parents and his younger brother, Leonard Grastorf, have predeceased him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.