John Wright Whitworth, 79, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 23. John was born to John and Margaret Whitworth in Athens, Georgia on Oct. 11, 1941. In 1968, John married the love of his life, Myrna Ramsay, who survives him. Together, they raised their family in Laurel, Maryland, and Taipei, Taiwan. John is survived by his daughter, Melissa Laverty and husband Mike; and son, Ramsay Whitworth and wife Leah; as well as grandchildren, Faith Rhodes and Lawson and Catherine Laverty.
In addition to his love of family, John had a passion for golf, woodworking and coin collecting. He was also well known for story telling and sharing his fervent political beliefs via Facebook and the local newspapers.
John graduated from Stuttgart High School in 1960 and received a degree in international relations from the University of Maryland. He also studied Mandarin at Yale University and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966 as a chinese linguist. A lifelong public servant, John was an analyst with the NSA for more than 35 years, retiring in 1998.
A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at the Delaplaine Arts Center in Frederick, Maryland. The family asks that people consider donations in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or their favorite charity in lieu of flowers.