John Gary Zeitz Sr., 78, of Clarksburg, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1942, in Johnson City, New York, to the late John Zeitz and Theresa (Penna) Zeitz.
He was predeceased by his brother, Albert Zeitz. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Evelyn; his two children, Renee Mary Anderson, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, and John Gary Zeitz, Jr. (Debbie), of Damascus, Maryland; two grandchildren, John Gary Zeitz III, of Germantown, Maryland, and Connor Lewis Zeitz, of Cockeysville, Maryland; his brother, Michael Zeitz (Debbie) and his sister, Ann Marie Stone (Richard), both of Johnson City, New York; his niece, Jessica Hartley (Richard), of Belmont, Massachusetts; and nephews, Michael Zeitz Jr., of Roanoke, Virginia, and Matthew Zeitz, of Johnson City, New York. He will be remembered by his close and special friend, Eric Troxell, of Detour, Maryland.
John and his wife raised thoroughbred race horses for many years on their farm in Clarksburg. He loved working with the young horses and participated with his trainers to bring each horse to its individual potential. His horses raced at Charles Town, Laurel Racetrack, Pimlico, Delaware Park, Mountaineer and Penn National Race Course.
John had a long and successful engineering, project management and business development career at IBM, Loral and Lockheed Martin and retired as a business development executive. He was responsible for the company’s successes in many of their information technology projects and particularly in their programs for the U.S. Census Bureau and international Census projects in the U.K. and Ireland. After retiring, he began a second career as the business development advisor to the CEO of CMC, the U.S. information technology company, which is a member of the TATA Group, a global corporation headquartered in India. John was responsible for many successful projects and company achievements both in the U.S. and internationally as a result of his business advisary role at CMC.
He retired from his business career in 2010 but thought he might get bored in retirement, so he and Evelyn purchased a 250-acre farm a few miles north of Frederick near Thurmont, Maryland. They continued to live on their farm in Clarksburg but spent the past eight years working on the new crop farm with the goal of improving the farm to its fullest potential. They planted and harvested soybeans, wheat, corn and timothy hay. John’s goal was to make the farm and its crops the best they could be.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held at the Mount Olivet Cemetery chapel mausoleum, Frederick, Maryland. Interment will immediately follow at the Monocacy Mausoleum at Mount Olivet Cemetary.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, MD.