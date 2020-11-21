Johnnie E. Grimes 79 of Fayettsville, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Rockville, Maryland, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Teresa Grimes.
Born Oct. 28, 1941, in Darnestown, Maryland, he was a son of the late Arthur C. and Ethel Gordon Grimes.
Mr. Grimes was employed for 40 years by Montgomery County Public School System as a Maintenance Supervisor.
Surviving besides his wife Teresa are two children, Deborah Sickmen and husband Dennis, and Edward Grimes and wife Sara, two grandchildren Stephen Sickmen and Matthew Sickmen and two great grandchildren Erin and Megan Sickmen.
Services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com.