Johnny Witmer

Johnny Wilson Witmer, 77, of Frederick, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Dorothy Witmer.
Born in Frederick on Nov. 23, 1943, he was a son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Helen Virts Witmer. He was a mechanic with Frederick Motor Co. for 28 years and later was self-employed mechanic for 20 years at his home.
He was a member of Peoples Baptist Church, Frederick.
Surviving, besides his wife are two stepchildren Betty Nilson, Mount Airy and Dan Wiles, of Fairfield, PA, three sisters Nancy Hargett, of Frederick; Betty Phebus, of Upper Marlboro; Judy Gilbert, of Clarksburg, WV; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a step-son Clarence Wiles.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions graveside services only will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick. The Rev. Ken Rambler will officiate.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.