A visitation for Jon D. Wisner, of Thurmont, who died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St,. Woodsboro on Thursday, June 18.
A limited number of people will be able to enter the chapel area at a time, while observing social distancing. Masks are required.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m. Rev. Arnold Farlow, of the Frederick Rescue Mission, will officiate. Inurnment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Read his obituary at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.