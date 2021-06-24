Jonathan Henry Currence Sr., 53, of Brunswick, passed from this life on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home.
Born on April 1, 1968, in Durbin, West Virginia, he was the son of the late William Henry and Joanne (Arbogast) Currence.
Jonathan was a 1987 graduate of Pocahontas County High School. He was employed by Interstate Hardwood in Bartow, West Virginia, and the Hanover Shoe Factory in Franklin, West Virginia.
In his spare time, he liked to hunt, fish and go camping. Jonathan also loved all teams West Virginia.
He will be missed by his fianceé of 22 years, Toni R. Banks of Brunswick; his children, Casey Macias of Joplin, Missouri, Michelle McClafferty of Kearneysville, West Virginia, and Sabrina Currence, Jonathan Currence Jr. and Donald “Drew” Currence all of Brunswick; his siblings, Rebecca Lantz, William “Billy” Currence, Debbie Colaw, Jerry Currence and Dougie Currence; grandchildren, Delcio Macias, Brent Davis, and Aralynn Stotler; mother-in-law, Lee Banks; brother-in-law, David Banks; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Jonathan was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Lee Currence and Dicky Wayne Currence.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave. in Brunswick, with Pastor Steven Rose officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home in Brunswick.
