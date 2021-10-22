Jonathan Day

Jonathan Westley Day departed this life Friday, Oct. 15 following a long battle with depression. Jonathan was beloved by his family, friends and students, and he will be remembered by all who knew him for his humor, creativity, intelligence and kindness.
Jonathan was born Jan. 6, 1982, to Mark and Mary Carol Day of Charles Town, West Virginia. He graduated from Jefferson High School and Shepherd College, where he majored in english education. Jonathan went on to teach in Jefferson County for 10 years before moving on to Frederick County, Maryland, and finally settling at Grafton School in Berryville, Virginia.
Jonathan was married to the former Holly Fertig, with whom he shared a daughter, his beloved Ivy. In addition to his parents, wife and daughter, Jonathan is survived by his brothers, Christopher (Jaime) and Nathaniel (Tishara) Day; grandparents, Clarence and Cecelia Denton; and nieces, Mallory and Cassidy Day, all of Jefferson County, West Virginia. His paternal grandparents, Ephraim and Betty Day, preceded him in death.
Memorial services will be held at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Please wear a mask for the protection of vulnerable guests. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Berkeley County Humane Society, or to the suicide prevention organization of your choice.
