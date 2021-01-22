Jonathan Edward Hill, 58, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away suddenly on Jan. 14, 2021. Born Dec. 20, 1962, to parents Audrey ‘Dele’ (Mike) Bowie and Richard W. Hill Sr. (Linda), he resided in Frederick all of his life. Jon is also survived by a brother, Richard W. Hill Jr., of Baltimore, Maryland; as well as numerous stepsisters, stepbrothers, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Jon graduated from Frederick High School in 1980 and enjoyed his years there on the wrestling team. He spent many years working at the Roof Center in Frederick and was described as a “hard worker.”
After many hardships in his life, he is finally at peace.
His body has been donated to the anatomy board, and there will be no funeral.