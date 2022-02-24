Jonathan (Jon) Slater, of Columbus, Ohio, passed to a better place in the early hours of Feb. 18, 2022, after a short illness.
Born in Frederick, Maryland, to parents Mary and Billy Slater in 1963, Jon was the seventh of eight children. In his early years, Jon was involved in 4-H and showed Guernsey cattle. After graduating from Damascus High School in Damascus, Maryland, in 1981, he went on to pursue a career in surveying. An accomplished guitarist who loved rock ‘n roll music, Jon played in several local bands after high school. Most recently, he played with the band Balboa Jones in Columbus. An avid sports fan, Jon especially enjoyed rooting for the Miami Dolphins and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Jon is survived by siblings, David Slater (Aldine), Carol Kodish (Doug), Larry Slater (Karen), Nancy Englar (Jack), Susie Powers and Marion Slater (DeeDee); as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his good friend, Eddie Hoke. He was preceded in death by Billy and Mary Slater; and sister, Linda Uland.
Jon will live forever in our memories. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.