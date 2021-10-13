Jonathan Lee Kanagy, 36, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Born Oct. 30, 1984, in Olney, Maryland, Jonathan was the son of the late Robert Kanagy and Karen Delano.
In addition to his mother, he is also survived by her husband, Donald Delano; and many loving family members and friends.
Jonathan was a lifelong resident of Mount Airy, graduating from South Carroll High School in 2002. As a youth, his diverse interests were reading, playing the flute, skateboarding, swimming, tae kwon do, baseball and basketball. Jonathan loved the outdoors, family gatherings and trips, Boy Scout activities and traveling abroad with the People to People Student Ambassador Program. Jonathan enjoyed music, snowboarding and playing chess, and he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Jonathan was currently working as an electrical apprentice for Local 26.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at Frederick Presbyterian Church, 115 W. Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made in Jonathan’s name to Justice and Recovery Advocates Inc.