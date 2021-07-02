Jonathan P. Monroe

Hagerstown, Md. —Jonathan “Bubba” Monroe passed away suddenly on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Hagerstown, Maryland. Born on May 5, 1971, in Bethesda, Maryland, he is survived by his mother, Pamela Jean Wadler (Jeffrey) of Ocean Pines, Maryland, and father, Timothy James Monroe, (Georgia) of Frederick, Maryland and biological father, John Patrick McKnight, Hagerstown, Maryland, and longtime partner, Michele Smith-Johnson of Hagerstown, Maryland. Also surviving, Jonathan Philip (Nate) Monroe Jr. of Champlin, Minnesota; Andrew Tyler Monroe of Waterford, New York: Jon also helped to raise, Alan (Roll) Lawrence of Salisbury, Amaya Seltzer of Salisbury; Essence Smith, U.S. Navy, Hawaii and Josiah Johnson of Hagerstown, Maryland. There are four grandchildren, Kailey Isabella Monroe, Khloe Nayva-Ann Monroe, Kash Philip Monroe and Kwynn Jean Monroe; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles whom he loved so much.
Jon also left behind two sisters, Veronica Monroe Bishop, Salisbury, Maryland, and Melissa Anne Monroe, Berlin, Maryland. He was preceded in death by biological siblings, Christina Jean McKnight and John P. McKnight Jr.
At the time of his death, Jon had work as a union carpenter in West Virginia. Jon was so charismatic, he had such incredible energy. It was almost a palpable current of electricity in the air when you stood in his presence. His main goal in life was to live it to its fullest, and that is exactly what he did. Jon was dichotomy personified. Underneath the fun loving surface was a deep and complex man with great passion and insight. Rest in peace, Bubba. We are keeping it “dizzy wit da love” here.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Burbage Funeral Home, 108 Williams St., Berlin, Maryland. A gathering of family and friends will follow, at a location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to Bikers without Borders, 10656 Bishopville Road, No. 296, Bishopville, MD 21813/Venmo@BWOB-21 or Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House by the Sea, 13 66th St., Ocean City, MD 21842 https://believeinto morrow.z2systems.com/np/clients/believeintomorrow/donation. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.