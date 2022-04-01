Jordan Conner

Jordan Chase Conner, 24, of Brunswick, Maryland, went to be with the Lord March 27, 2022, after a brief illness.
Born on May 20, 1997, he was the loving son of Thomas A. Conner and Sarah E. Conner.
Jordan graduated from Martinsburg High School, class of 2015. He was a kind-hearted, soft-spoken and loving soul for all people and animals, especially his dog, Star. He was an avid gamer, always on his computer, and he was very technologically savvy. Jordan will be greatly missed by so many people.
He leaves behind his parents, Thomas and Sarah Conner; his sister, Ashley Cooper; brother; Derek Conner; grandparents, Judy Morris and Tina Cooper; and husband, Sam. He is also survived by a niece; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jordan is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Thomas W. Conner, Chester Jenkins and James Morris; his aunts, Kelly Longerbean and Mary Conner; and his uncle, Shannon Jenkins.
Visitation will be held Friday April 1, 2022, from 7-9 p.m. at John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at John T. Williams Funeral Home. Burial will take place immediately after at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.