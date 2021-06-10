Jose Michael Cruz, age 47, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. Jose was born Nov. 22, 1973, and grew up in Silver Spring, Montgomery County, Maryland. He was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School.
Jose was a loving husband for 26 years and a dedicated father, whose hard work and love raised three children. Jose was a hard worker who motivated others to reach their potential and did his best to be an example. He enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family and was always found behind the grill of any gathering. He found solace in the outdoors, where he would often lose track of time fishing, hunting or taking in the scenes. Jose was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending professional games throughout the state. He volunteered with his friends in the East Frederick Little League, as it gave him joy to do something good for kids.
Jose is survived by his wife, Erika Cruz; and three children, Tanya Gomez, Michael Cruz and Selena Cruz. Beyond his kin, he is also survived by his few close friends and in-laws who cherished him and embrace the fond memories he created throughout his life. He is predeceased by his parents, Vicente and Virginia Cruz.
Arrangements were placed with Going Home Cremation & Funeral Care by Value Choice, P.A.