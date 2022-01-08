On Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, Jose G. Zamora, passed away at his home in Frederick, Maryland, surrounded by his entire family. Jose was born on August 12, 1942 in Heredia, Costa Rica. He began working at a very young age in order to help his mother. Jose knew he had found his calling when he began working as an autobody repairman. He quickly moved up the ranks and became a master technician before he was 20 years old.
In 1965, he was offered a job in the United States and decided to move to Maryland. He married Mirta “Cathy” Reniero, an immigrant from Argentina, in 1968, and they immediately started a family. Jose worked harder than ever once his sons Eric and Andy were born as he was determined to give them the best life he could.
In 1981, Jose and Cathy opened their first business, Zamora’s Auto Body in Kensington, Maryland. Jose was honest, trustworthy and fair, and his craftsmanship was admired by all. His wife, Cathy, took English classes in order to help him with the business, and together, they began their American Dream.
Jose was preceded in death by his mother, Felicitas Zamora Campos; and his brother, Alvaro Zamora. Jose leaves behind his beautiful wife of 54 years, Cathy Zamora; his sons, Eric Zamora and wife Sandra, of Frederick, Maryland, and Andrew Zamora and his wife Angela, of Rockville, Maryland; six grandchildren, Danielle Zamora, Stephanie Zamora, Andrew Jose Zamora, Ava Zamora, Isabella Zamora and Vanessa Zamora; and one step-grandson, Diego Mayorga and his wife Joy along with their daughter, Valentina Mayorga.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, we will say goodbye to Jose. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville, Maryland. A celebration of Jose’s life will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., and Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, colefuneral.com.