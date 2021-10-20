Josef Sean Egerson Williams (Joey) peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord Oct. 10, 2021, at the age of 40, after a brief illness. Born in Easton, Maryland, June 27, 1981, he was the son of Marcus Carlton Williams and Margaret Egerson Williams.
He attended public schools in Talbot, Caroline and Frederick counties, graduating in the top 5 percent of his class at Frederick High School in 1999. After high school, Joey received his undergraduate degree in English from Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. Later, he attended the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. Joey was employed as an educator in the Baltimore City Public Schools system, while also working in the food service industry.
As a child, Joey attended Allen A.M.E. Church in Hillsboro, Maryland, and as a teenager, Joey accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior, was baptized, and became a member of First Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. William H. Graham.
Joey is survived by his parents, Marcus and Margaret Williams; sister, Lennette Ward; grandmother, Jeannette Williams; godsister, Duranda Jones; special cousin, Nichole Wright; special friend, Neddra Smith; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Joey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Mary Egerson; and his paternal grandfather, Willie J. Williams.
Joey’s sense of humor will surely be missed as Joey could bring a smile to everyone’s face during family events and holiday gatherings, which he truly loved.
Services will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at First Missionary Baptist Church, Frederick, Maryland. For more service information, please visit the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home website.