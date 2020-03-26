Joseph Baer, Jr.

Mr. Joseph A. Baer Jr., 78, died peacefully on March 24, 2020, in Hagerstown. He was the husband of the late Sandra K. Baer.
Born January 15, 1943, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Baer Sr. and Mary Audrey Nuse. He graduated high school and began his career as a terminal manager with A.D.M. Milling for over 20 years.
Joe was a social, active man who was deeply involved with the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club #1067 for the majority of his life. He enjoyed calling bingo for the Eagles Club, listening to Elvis, and his beloved canine companion Little Man. His family and friends will always remember him as a great friend and hardworking man.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Denise E. Brice of Frederick and Crystal M. Baer of Hedgesville; grandsons, Tyler Baer of Hedgesville and Dalton Mitchem of Hedgesville; great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Jacqueline Baer; and great-grandson, Luke A. Mitchem.
The funeral is scheduled for family only.
