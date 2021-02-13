Master Sergeant, USMC (R) Joseph Brooks, of Thurmont, passed away Feb. 9, 2021, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Frederick, his home for the past 10 years. Joe was born March 20, 1928, in Lantz, Maryland, the son of the late Charles Herbert Brooks and Ivey Smith Brooks. Joe joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17, serving in China, Korea, Japan and Vietnam. After retirement from the USMC, he worked as chief of maintenance for the Maryland Prison Systems in Jessup, Maryland.
After retirement from the state of Maryland, Joe moved home to Thurmont, Maryland. His love of the Marine Corps and his desire to travel took him many interesting places. He was a member of the USMC Engineers Association, the China Marine Association, the American Legion and the VFW. He was a 32 degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite.
His marriage to the former Jean DeLauter ended in divorce. He is predeceased by his longtime partner, Marge Embrey; his sister, Helen Brooks Overholtzer; and his half-brother, Charles Brooks.
Survivors include the daughters of Marge Embrey, Carol Embrey (Fredericksburg, Virginia) and Betty Daley (Hattiesburg, MS); and a niece, Bonnie Overholtzer Kiel, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania. The survivors are very appreciative to all the staff at Sunrise of Frederick who cared for Joe on a daily basis and truly became his extended family.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. Entombment will be held on Feb. 20, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg, 136 S. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.