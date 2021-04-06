Joseph C. Riffle, 89, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life into his eternal home on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at Genesis HealthCare — Glade Valley Center in Walkersville, Maryland, while rehabbing from injuries due to a recent fall. Joe was the loving husband of Lois M. (Stitely) Riffle for more than 68 years prior to her passing in March, 2019.
Born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Thurmont, he was the son of the late Charles C. and Mary K. (McCarney) Riffle.
Joe was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on March 29, 1955.
Joe worked at Moore Business Forms in Thurmont, Maryland, for several years prior to going to Mack Trucks in Hagerstown, Maryland, where he was a gear cutter in Dept. 330. He retired from Mack in 1991 after 29 years of service. Often, when passing a Mack truck on the road, he would proudly tell us that he had probably cut transmission gears for that truck.
He was also a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a lifetime member of Thurmont United Methodist Church, where he was actively involved in numerous activities, served in many capacities and will be remembered by many lifelong friends at the church. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, rocking on the front porch, doing jigsaw puzzles and watching Baltimore Oriole baseball games on TV. He was the community handy man, helping many family, friends and neighbors with a multitude of projects over the years.
Joe is survived by his children, Wanda Campbell and her husband Steve, of Marblehead, Ohio, David Riffle and wife Betty, of Thurmont, Maryland, and Lori Cobb and husband Danny, of Hagerstown, Maryland; grandchildren, Cory Campbell and wife Shelley, Kevin Riffle and wife Megan and Emily Cobb. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Mason and Taylor Campbell, Scarlette and Devin Riffle and Addilyn Berger. Joe is also survived by sisters-in-law, Beatrice Bentz, Catherine Atkins, RuthAnn Miller and Minna Stitely; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be remembered by special neighbors Terry and Beverly Frushour and daughters Amy and Jennifer, who were part of the family; and Gene Myers, Wes Hamrick, Jeremy Hahn, Rich Rice and many other special friends, including his buddies from McDonald’s, Mountain Gate Family Restaurant and Bollinger’s Restaurant. Joe will also be remembered by his friends at the Thurmont Community Ambulance Service, where he was an honorary life member and dedicated many hours of his time assisting with numerous building projects there. Ambulance members considered him to be “special security” during the construction project of the event complex across the road, as he sat on his front porch each day.
Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, William Riffle and wife Nancy; and Felicia Albert and husband Francis.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Frederick Health Hospital and Genesis Healthcare for Joe’s recent care. A special thank-you goes out to the Visiting Angels for Joe’s continued in-home care over the past two years, especially Deb Stull and Lisa Freeland and all the other “angels” who helped provide his care
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, a memorial service for Joe will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Thurmont Event Complex, 13716 Strafford Drive, Thurmont, Maryland. The family will greet friends from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Social distancing and mask requirements will be necessary for the safety of those friends and family in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Thurmont Community Ambulance Service, 27 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788 or the Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.