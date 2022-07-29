Joseph (Joe) D. Mullineaux, of Clarksburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Casey House Hospice in Rockville. He was born in Damascus, Maryland, Jan. 4, 1923, to the late Claude and Myrtle Agnes (Harrison) Mullineaux. He is the last of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers, John, Leslie and Hillary; and his two sisters, Virginia and Frances.

Joe was a World War II veteran serving in the United States Army from 1943 to 1946. Joe was a very faithful and caring person who credited his longevity to his strong belief and faith in God.