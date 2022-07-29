Joseph (Joe) D. Mullineaux, of Clarksburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Casey House Hospice in Rockville. He was born in Damascus, Maryland, Jan. 4, 1923, to the late Claude and Myrtle Agnes (Harrison) Mullineaux. He is the last of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers, John, Leslie and Hillary; and his two sisters, Virginia and Frances.
Joe was a World War II veteran serving in the United States Army from 1943 to 1946. Joe was a very faithful and caring person who credited his longevity to his strong belief and faith in God.
He is survived by this daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Donald Raines, of Clarksburg, Maryland; his two grandsons, Larry Raines, of Monroe, Michigan, and Terry Raines, of Clarksburg, Maryland; and his one great-grandson, Mason, of Monroe, Michigan.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Clarksburg United Methodist Church Cemetery, 23425 Spire Street, Clarksburg, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain View Methodist Church, 11501 Mount View Road, Damascus, MD 20872, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, Damascus, Maryland.