Joseph Dominik

Joseph W. Dominik (Colonel, retired, U.S. Army), died on July 29, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia A. Dominik.
Born Oct. 29, 1932, in Bristol, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Blanche and Paul Dominik.
Mr. Dominik was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Frederick, Maryland. He attended Syracuse University on a football scholarship, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in bacteriology and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army through ROTC. He served six months on active duty at Ft. McClellan, 18 months at Fort Detrick, and the ready reserves for 25 years during which time he graduated from the Industrial College of Armed Forces and the U.S Army Command and General Staff College. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for duty during the period from February 1969 to March 1981. He retired at the rank of colonel in 1981. He was employed as a supervisory microbiologist at Fort Detrick for 31 years, retiring in 1987. Joe specialized in aerosol research and safety. He authored and co-authored technical and scientific papers for both the U.S. Department of the Army and scientific journal publications.
Joe was a life member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, Reserve Officer’s Association and BPO Elk’s No. 684. He was an emeritus member of the American Society of Microbiology and National Registry of Microbiologists. He was also a member of the Syracuse Orange Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1067, American Legion Post No. 11, NARFE Chapter 409, AARP and Polish Home of Baltimore.
Joe was an avid sportsman who tried out with the Philadelphia Phillies as a catcher. He was inducted into the Bristol High School Sports Hall of Fame. Joe loved to hunt and fish, and he and his wife traveled extensively throughout the United States and foreign countries. He was a volunteer van driver, transporting veterans to the Martinsburg Veterans Hospital for many years. He also played his accordion for the veterans at Martinsburg Veterans Hospital, nursing homes and various events in the Frederick area. Joe was very proud of the fact that he designed and built his own home.
Surviving are three children, Judith P. Mellor and Thomas J. Dominik, Frederick, and Cynthia A. Dominik, Bethesda, Maryland; one granddaughter, Megan P. Mellor, Frederick; two brothers, Paul Dominik and wife Joanne, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, and Michael Dominik and wife Gail, Auburn, Massachusetts; and one sister, Marion Wysocki, Abington, Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Dominik was predeceased in death by two brothers; and brother-in-law, John Wysocki.
The family will receive friends at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. A Catholic prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701, or to the charity of one’s choice.