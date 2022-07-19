Joseph Fraley

Joseph Ellsworth Fraley, 83, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by beloved family. He was the husband of Ann Marie Sharer Fraley, his wife of 59 years.
Born March 6, 1939, in Thurmont, Maryland, he was the son of Harry Franklin Fraley and Norma Talmage Brice Fraley West.
He was the superintendent of public works for Thurmont at the time of his retirement in 2005, and je served the town faithfully for 48 years. He was well known for his dedication, and was loved and respected by his fellow co-workers, who were more like family.
He was an avid slow-pitch softball player and played in many leagues around the area. His greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his close family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Harry Joseph (Joey) Fraley and wife Pam, and Denise Marie Laster and husband Billy; three grandchildren, Heather Fraley Shultz, Bryan Laster and Andrea Laster; two great-grandchildren, Brianna Laster and Ryan Miller; three sisters, Nancy Fisher, Linda Brown, and Louann Delphey and husband Bob; two brothers, Gordon (Butch) West and wife Lin, and Tony West and wife Debbie; a sister-in-law; Donna West; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, close friends and relatives. Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Harry Franklin Fraley; mother, Norma Talmage Brice Fraley West; and a brother, Bryon (Tommy) West.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St. in Thurmont, Maryland, where a celebration of Joseph’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, with the Rev. Donna Sandridge officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.