Joseph Franklin Royer, of Thurmont, 88, died peacefully August 29, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family, at Kline Hospice House, Mt Airy, MD, of Pulmonary Fibrosis and Heart Disease.
Joe was born the 15th child of parents, Samuel T. Royer and Martha Grace Pryor on April 12, 1933 at the family farm near Sabillasville, MD. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Josie Portner Royer; and siblings, Eva Baker, Samuel Royer, Mary Jane Sipel, Leah Clauss, Ruth Miller, Gladys Layson, Lillian Dunlap, Martha Weigle, Paul Royer, Etta Trumbly, Rubyanna Flynn, John Royer, Marjorie Rosenberry, and F.Jeanne Koons.
He is survived by daughters, L. Lee Royer & husband, Daryl E. Bruner, of Taneytown, Lois G. Royer & husband, James Blackwell, of Frederick, Jamie K. Royer of Thurmont; and daughter-of-his-heart, Karen Stottlemyer Baetzel & husband, Bernard, of Arlington, TN; sister-in-law, Mrs. John Royer (Dorothy) of Oldtown; half-sister, Ann High of Camp Hill, PA; and his dear friend and companion, Virginia McNulty, of Greencastle, PA.
Joe had 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grands; and numerous nieces and nephews, that he loved and who loved him dearly.
Joe graduated from Thurmont High School, class of 1951. After high school, Joe trained as an electrician and in partnership with his step-brother, W. Chub Biser, started an electrical business, Biser Electric.
Joe served nine years in the Maryland Army National Guard in the Ordnance Corps at Fort Ritchie, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
As a member of the JCs in the 60’s Joe helped to build the Thurmont Park where lately he enjoyed walking his little dog, Benji.
Always active in real estate, Joe established Royer’s Realty in the 60’s and developed Leisure Mountain Subdivsion near Thurmont. He and Josie also owned and operated a liquor store, Marlow’s, in Frederick in the 70’s.
He was a life time member of many local organizations including The Masonic Lodge in Thurmont Acacia No. 155, The Amvets, The American Legion, Elks, Blue Ridge Sportsmen’s Association, and South Mountain Rod & Gun Club.
Joe loved country music and dance, especially dancing with the Woodsboro Dance Club, and the Wednesday Night Jam in Fairfield, PA. He loved hunting, bridge and his favorite, golf. How he missed golfing with his buddies after his heart surgery in 2014!
The family will receive friends for the hour prior to the funeral service to be held 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Germantown Church of God’s outside pavilion, 16924 Raven Rock Rd, Highfield-Cascade, MD with Pastor Mark Hosler presiding. Inurnment will be at Germantown Bethel Cemetery, beside the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s name to Hospice of Frederick County or your local Hospice organization.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.